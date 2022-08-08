Previous
Thirsty by pattyblue
Thirsty

We have had no rain here for weeks and all the wild flowers have either died off or turned to seed.
The thistle seed seeds are nice though I think.
Pat

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful! These flowers have so much personality.
August 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful thistle shot!
August 8th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Same way here - just an occasional hardy one hanging on. The thistle is pretty
August 8th, 2022  
