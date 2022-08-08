Sign up
Photo 691
Thirsty
We have had no rain here for weeks and all the wild flowers have either died off or turned to seed.
The thistle seed seeds are nice though I think.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
3
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful! These flowers have so much personality.
August 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful thistle shot!
August 8th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Same way here - just an occasional hardy one hanging on. The thistle is pretty
August 8th, 2022
