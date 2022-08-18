Previous
Heart of the country by pattyblue
Heart of the country

My sister and I had an enjoyable but strenuous walk in the countryside around Abbots Bromley today.
We walked up a hill and as we turned around we were rewarded with this view.
18th August 2022

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
