Pit stop by pattyblue
Photo 693

Pit stop

We called in here for a drink on our wander round the city.
The area is called Gas Street Basin and we usually end up here whether we plan to or not.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
What a great shot. I would crop this to just show the reflections too they are amazing.
September 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a fabulous set of reflections
September 18th, 2022  
