Photo 696
Bandstand
A day out at Walsall Arboretum in the glorious sunshine with my sister today.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
696
photos
86
followers
81
following
190% complete
696
Views
8
365
iPhone 13 mini
18th October 2022 10:50am
Public
bandstand
