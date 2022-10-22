Previous
Next
Autumn delights by pattyblue
Photo 697

Autumn delights

The fly agarics looking their best in the park today.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
wow! Amazing indeed! wow
Fav
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise