Photo 697
Autumn delights
The fly agarics looking their best in the park today.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
22nd October 2022 4:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn
,
delights
Nina Ganci
wow! Amazing indeed! wow
October 23rd, 2022
