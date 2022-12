This one is for Ian @fishers as he took a picture of the Clun Castle in York on 2nd December and I thought he might like to see it again in its current role as the Polar Express.We went to Solihull today from Birmingham Moor Street for Xmas shopping and timed our trip back to catch a look at this.The Polar Express trips run 4 times a day between Moor Street and Droitwich and the children are given a golden ticket and Santa visits them on the train.