Photo 726
Mini tubes
Just some nice moss and lichen from our walk the other day.
It was like a tiny forest growing on a wall.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
3
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd February 2023 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mini
,
tubes
LManning (Laura)
ace
I thought this was fibres or carpet at first. Brilliant macro!
March 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Splendid macro! Moss and lichens!
March 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love the low down close-up
March 2nd, 2023
