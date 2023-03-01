Previous
Next
Mini tubes by pattyblue
Photo 726

Mini tubes

Just some nice moss and lichen from our walk the other day.
It was like a tiny forest growing on a wall.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I thought this was fibres or carpet at first. Brilliant macro!
March 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Splendid macro! Moss and lichens!
March 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love the low down close-up
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise