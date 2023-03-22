Previous
Weeping willows by pattyblue
Weeping willows

The willows in the park with a bit of glamour glow added. The spring colours are coming out everywhere now, such a mood lifter.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
