Photo 730
Weeping willows
The willows in the park with a bit of glamour glow added. The spring colours are coming out everywhere now, such a mood lifter.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
weeping
willows
