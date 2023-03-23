Previous
Next
Hit and miss by pattyblue
Photo 730

Hit and miss

We went to Perry Hall Park today to check out the magnolia blossoms but we were about a week too early. We did find some of these nice dwarf blossom trees which made up for it.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Nice!
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise