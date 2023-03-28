Previous
Queens of the Commonwealth by pattyblue
Queens of the Commonwealth

This street art tribute is on a side road off my local High Street.

This mural is a portrait of Louvina Moses who came to Birmingham from St Kitts in the early sixties to work as an NHS nurse.
She was one of 22 women featured in a TV documentary celebrating migrant women who moved to the Midlands and helped to rebuild Britain’s depleted infrastructure after the war.

After 43 years working as a nurse her astonishing contribution to the country was recognised by the Queen and she was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive an MBE.
An amazing lady.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Peter Dulis ace
nice mural
March 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Colorful mural!
March 29th, 2023  
