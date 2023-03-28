Queens of the Commonwealth

This street art tribute is on a side road off my local High Street.



This mural is a portrait of Louvina Moses who came to Birmingham from St Kitts in the early sixties to work as an NHS nurse.

She was one of 22 women featured in a TV documentary celebrating migrant women who moved to the Midlands and helped to rebuild Britain’s depleted infrastructure after the war.



After 43 years working as a nurse her astonishing contribution to the country was recognised by the Queen and she was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive an MBE.

An amazing lady.