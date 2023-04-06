Sign up
Photo 742
Crown imperial
So that’s what they look like from underneath.
Another picture from my visit to Perry Hall park the other day. There is a partially hidden gateway into a little secret garden that has lovely plants and little ponds to wander around. There were quite a few of these beauties dotted around.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
0
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
crown
,
imperial
