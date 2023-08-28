Sign up
Photo 834
Local RC church scene
I took this for the latest b&w challenge. This is in the grounds of St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church near where I live.
28th August 2023
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
28th August 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-83
