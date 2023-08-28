Previous
Next
Local RC church scene by pattyblue
Photo 834

Local RC church scene

I took this for the latest b&w challenge. This is in the grounds of St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church near where I live.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise