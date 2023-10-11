Previous
Chicory on blue by pattyblue
Chicory on blue

Still the odd wildflower hanging on.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Sam Palmer
Beautiful blues.
October 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely little bloom!
October 15th, 2023  
