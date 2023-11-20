Previous
Dem bones by pattyblue
Dem bones

Amongst the many artworks in Digbeth there are quite a lot of darker images so I’ve chosen this one for the latest street art challenge.
I spent ages flicking between colour and b&w but I think this one suits it better.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful B&W image!
November 20th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Amazing b&w. Everything works so well together.
November 20th, 2023  
