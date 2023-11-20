Sign up
Previous
Photo 850
Dem bones
Amongst the many artworks in Digbeth there are quite a lot of darker images so I’ve chosen this one for the latest street art challenge.
I spent ages flicking between colour and b&w but I think this one suits it better.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
9
9
3
3
365
iPhone 13 mini
18th November 2023 2:00pm
Public
street-art-10
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful B&W image!
November 20th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Amazing b&w. Everything works so well together.
November 20th, 2023
