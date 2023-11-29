Previous
Park life by pattyblue
Park life

The gulls were all lined up neatly for my photo today. They even all looked in the same direction for me, well that’s what I like to think anyway.
A lovely cold crisp sunny day in the park, it lifted my spirits.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
233% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! All lined up like they knew you were coming!
November 30th, 2023  
amyK ace
Fun capture of the line-up
November 30th, 2023  
