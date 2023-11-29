Sign up
Previous
Photo 852
Park life
The gulls were all lined up neatly for my photo today. They even all looked in the same direction for me, well that’s what I like to think anyway.
A lovely cold crisp sunny day in the park, it lifted my spirits.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
29th November 2023 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
park
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! All lined up like they knew you were coming!
November 30th, 2023
amyK
ace
Fun capture of the line-up
November 30th, 2023
