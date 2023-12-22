Sign up
Photo 859
Feeling festive
At Lichfield cathedral yesterday. A rose in a bauble on one of the trees in the festival. I struggled to get a decent shot of the rows of trees so I went for a close up instead.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
feeling
festive
Mags
ace
Isn't that gorgeous?!!!
December 23rd, 2023
