Previous
Feeling festive by pattyblue
Photo 859

Feeling festive

At Lichfield cathedral yesterday. A rose in a bauble on one of the trees in the festival. I struggled to get a decent shot of the rows of trees so I went for a close up instead.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Isn't that gorgeous?!!!
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise