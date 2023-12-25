Sign up
Photo 860
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas to all of my lovely 365 friends.
This is a section of the Burne Jones stained glass window in Birmingham’s St Phillips Cathedral.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
christmas
,
merry
