The mysterious Mr Beston

I came across this unusual grave stone in the cemetery today and I’m always fascinated by nautical statues or graves in Birmingham as we are so far from the sea.



The short inscription reads:



Ernest W. Beston

28th August 1874

21st January 1933

In te omnis domus inclinata recumbit



My first thought was that Mr Beston must have been a lighthouse keeper but after researching him when I got home I discovered that he was nothing of the sort.

He was born in Birmingham and set up his own turf accountant business which became very successful. He was also a tipster and gambler and had many influential friends and clients from around the world.

He perfected his own system for making money on roulette wheels and won £40,000 from a casino in Monte Carlo (£4.2 million at today’s rate).

He lived the high life hosting balls and parties at his manor house then dodged conscription in WW1 by moving abroad.

He married twice. His first wife mysteriously vanished and at the time of his death aged 58 he no longer owned his manor house and was only worth £16,000.

After all this I am still none the wiser why his grave is a lighthouse scene…



