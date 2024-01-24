Previous
Winter sun and shadows by pattyblue
Winter sun and shadows

Too cold to sit on the bench though.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
January 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and shadow!
January 25th, 2024  
