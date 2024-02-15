Previous
Local church by pattyblue
Local church

The sky over my local baptist church looked ominous as I passed by.
The people queuing up are waiting for the food bank. It makes me sad that in today’s modern world there are still people who can’t afford food.

There but for the grace of god go I…
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
It looks like a storm is coming. It's good that there's a food bank where they can go. I had an acquaintance who went to our local food bank to subsidize his pantry to feed his grandchildren. They do help those who can't afford to buy what they need. =)
February 16th, 2024  
Diane ace
The ominous sky adds to the feeling of this photo. It makes me sad, too, that people can't feed their families or find decent housing.
February 16th, 2024  
