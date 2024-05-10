Sign up
Photo 991
The merry month of May
Even the teenagers couldn’t resist a little dance.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
nomowmay-24
Mags
ace
What a great candid and I do love the b&w!
May 11th, 2024
