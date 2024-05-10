Previous
The merry month of May by pattyblue
Photo 991

The merry month of May

Even the teenagers couldn’t resist a little dance.

10th May 2024 10th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a great candid and I do love the b&w!
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise