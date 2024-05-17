Sign up
Photo 998
Hawthorn
And a mining bee spotted in the cemetery.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
2
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
nomowmay-24
Dave
ace
Beautiful close-up
May 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous macro
May 20th, 2024
