Hawthorn by pattyblue
Hawthorn

And a mining bee spotted in the cemetery.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dave ace
Beautiful close-up
May 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous macro
May 20th, 2024  
