Previous
Almost pretty by pattyblue
Photo 999

Almost pretty

This ugly bridge in the park becomes almost pretty for a couple of weeks in May when the cow parsley goes berserk.
I crouched down and waited for someone to walk across the bridge to add a bit of interest.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice candid. The cow parsley in the foreground adds interest.
May 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
With the flowers it's very nice
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise