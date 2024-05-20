Previous
Nature and grunge combo by pattyblue
Photo 1001

Nature and grunge combo

Love it or hate it?
This was taken on my favourite canal bridge.


20th May 2024 20th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martyn Drage
Nice shot
May 20th, 2024  
Tim L ace
Interesting brickwork
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise