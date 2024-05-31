Previous
Ickle snail by pattyblue
Photo 1012

Ickle snail

I thought a snail would be a good finish for no mow May this year as it has certainly been a wet month.
This tiny snail was so new that it was almost transparent.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
277% complete

LManning (Laura) ace
It’s wonderful!
June 1st, 2024  
