One man and his dog by pattyblue
Photo 1017

One man and his dog

A crafty snap of this man on his way off the beach.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
278% complete

View this month

