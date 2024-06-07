Sign up
Photo 1017
One man and his dog
A crafty snap of this man on his way off the beach.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1018
photos
100
followers
101
following
278% complete
View this month »
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
8th June 2024 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
dog
,
one
,
man
,
his
