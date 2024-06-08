Previous
Beach finds by pattyblue
Beach finds

I found a few bits of sea glass and was ridiculously pleased to find this lovely brooch as well. It still has its clasp attached.
I can’t wait to get home to clean it up, it’s a keeper.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands.
