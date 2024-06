Will I? Won’t I?

I didn’t.



After a long punishing hike up a steep forest path to visit a secluded church my knees and back were starting to protest.

I got to this stile on the way back and just stood there for ages looking at it. I ask you, is this a stile or an obstacle course?

I chickened out and walked back to the village along country lanes instead. Less interesting but much easier on the joints.