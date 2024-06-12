Aussie granddad

I was watching the fun at the sea pool in Bude when I heard an Australian woman speaking to her grand kids.

She said look, we haven’t come half way around the world to not go in the water, don’t think about the water and just jump in.

They jumped in and the look of shock on their faces was priceless. They got out quicker than they went in.

Granddad was in up to his waist but had decided not to take his T shirt off.

I felt bad for them as they’d come all this way and the weather was only just borderline warm.

