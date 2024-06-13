Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1025
Clovelly
I had a lovely day exploring Clovelly. The village is a photographer’s dream. Pretty streets and no cars! Quite rough on the knees though as it’s a straight walk down on cobbles.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1026
photos
102
followers
102
following
281% complete
View this month »
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
14th June 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clovelly
Babs
ace
What a great scene. I love the cobblestones.
June 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful perspective.
June 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close