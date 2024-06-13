Previous
Clovelly by pattyblue
Photo 1025

Clovelly

I had a lovely day exploring Clovelly. The village is a photographer’s dream. Pretty streets and no cars! Quite rough on the knees though as it’s a straight walk down on cobbles.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
281% complete

Babs ace
What a great scene. I love the cobblestones.
June 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful perspective.
June 15th, 2024  
