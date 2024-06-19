Previous
Vacant chairs by pattyblue
Photo 1030

Vacant chairs

These chairs looked like they haven’t been used in a while but the foliage around them prettified them somehow.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Beverley ace
Great photo… it feels beautiful but also a little forgotten. It’s fascinating that nature takes over… gentle
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a wonderful image with vintage feel
June 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful image! I like your composition.
June 22nd, 2024  
