Photo 1030
Vacant chairs
These chairs looked like they haven’t been used in a while but the foliage around them prettified them somehow.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1032
photos
104
followers
105
following
282% complete
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
20th June 2024 1:18pm
Tags
chairs
,
vacant
Beverley
ace
Great photo… it feels beautiful but also a little forgotten. It’s fascinating that nature takes over… gentle
June 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a wonderful image with vintage feel
June 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful image! I like your composition.
June 22nd, 2024
