Previous
Abstract by pattyblue
Photo 1034

Abstract

I walked past a building site and the fence panels all seemed to be smiling at me.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Well spotted. Makes a good abstract.
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise