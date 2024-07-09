Previous
Something by pattyblue
Photo 1035

Something

I seem to have lost my oomph at the moment so I forced myself to go out yesterday and photograph something - anything.

I was on this grungy bit of canal when the heavens opened and I stood sheltering under a tree watching the rain making bubbles on the water.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise