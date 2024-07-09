Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1035
Something
I seem to have lost my oomph at the moment so I forced myself to go out yesterday and photograph something - anything.
I was on this grungy bit of canal when the heavens opened and I stood sheltering under a tree watching the rain making bubbles on the water.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1035
photos
104
followers
105
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
7th July 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
something
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close