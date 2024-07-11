Sign up
Photo 1037
Honesty
The sun was shining through the honesty seeds making them look like an X-ray.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
honesty
Mags
ace
Very cool!
July 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well spotted!
July 11th, 2024
