Banded demoiselle by pattyblue
Photo 1042

Banded demoiselle

This little beauty was flitting around the ferns. He stayed still for quite a while so I took loads of shots, all sideways on except for this one where he turned his head to look at me.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Wow! It's a beauty.
July 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh what a beauty. Such a gorgeous colour.
July 27th, 2024  
