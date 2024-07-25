Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Banded demoiselle
This little beauty was flitting around the ferns. He stayed still for quite a while so I took loads of shots, all sideways on except for this one where he turned his head to look at me.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1042
photos
102
followers
103
following
285% complete
View this month »
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
25th July 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
banded
,
demoiselle
Mags
ace
Wow! It's a beauty.
July 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh what a beauty. Such a gorgeous colour.
July 27th, 2024
