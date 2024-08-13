Canal crisis

Last week on the canal I took this shot of a lily while watching dragonflies and bees flitting around. The water was full of life with fish and bugs and the wildflowers were in full bloom.



Yesterday came the news that sodium cyanide had been spilled into the canal near Walsall causing devastation to all canal life in a twelve mile radius. The lock gates have been closed at four points to stop the contaminated water going into local rivers.



The fish have all died and I imagine the water plants will too and the authorities have stopped anyone going on the canal or even walking the towpaths in this exclusion zone until they can remove the poison.



My patch is about 16 miles from the spill so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the contamination won’t reach this far.



I’m gutted at this blow for nature as these city canals are valuable urban wildlife corridors.