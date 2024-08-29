Four seasons

Previous
In the tiny hamlet of Wychnor in Staffordshire we came across the small 12th century church of St Leonard's.
We were surprised by these two beautiful modern stained glass windows depicting the local countryside.
Such an unexpected delight.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely windows.
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Those are just super
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
