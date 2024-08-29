Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Four seasons
In the tiny hamlet of Wychnor in Staffordshire we came across the small 12th century church of St Leonard's.
We were surprised by these two beautiful modern stained glass windows depicting the local countryside.
Such an unexpected delight.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
four
,
seasons
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely windows.
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Those are just super
August 29th, 2024
