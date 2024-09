Catch it before it’s gone

Last week we were in the Jewellery Quarter area of Birmingham where there is a big construction project going on building new apartments near Snow Hill Station.

This is one of two buildings remaining on the road. This building shows images of the jewellery industry and the right hand picture is of the catacombs in Warstone Lane cemetery.

I’ve got a feeling that when we next visit this area the buildings will be gone so I wanted to record an image for posterity.