Previous
Photo 1066
Hairy fly
For the b&w challenge.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
2
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
bw-93
Chris Cook
ace
Great detail. You can count the hairs on its back.
November 1st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrificly sharp.
November 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
