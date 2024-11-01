Previous
Hello handsome by pattyblue
Photo 1067

Hello handsome

Just a lovely horse giving me the eye.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Pat

Mags ace
Aww! Love those chin whiskers!
November 26th, 2024  
