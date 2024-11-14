Previous
Next
Found him by pattyblue
Photo 1067

Found him

This is one of 20 Paddington bears that have been placed in cities around the UK.
We found him on the Medicine Terrace in Selfridges in Birmingham so thank you Ian @fishers for the heads up on his location.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Cute!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact