Yesterday we went to Shrewsbury for our annual Christmas shopping trip.
We wandered off our usual paths and ended up exploring the area along the river - what an eye opener.
I can’t believe that there was all this beauty that we’d never seen before just a stone’s throw away from the busy shopping streets.
It’s a town of many bridges, old and new spanning the River Severn and we were spoilt for choice and I’ve chosen this one built in 1922 to post. It was gifted to the town by the Shropshire Royal Horticultural Society.
