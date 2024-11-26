Previous
Creepy by pattyblue
This tree makes my skin crawl every time I walk past it in the park.
It feels like an evil hobgoblin waiting to pounce on me.

For the weekly Challenge52.
Mags ace
It does have a creepy shape! Neat find and capture. But woodcarvers would pay dearly for that burl in the tree.
November 26th, 2024  
