Previous
Open all hours by pattyblue
Photo 1073

Open all hours

We recently visited the Touchwood shopping centre in Solihull.
It was nice to see that any vacant store fronts were transformed into sets of popular TV sitcoms instead of just blank spaces.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact