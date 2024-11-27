Sign up
Previous
Photo 1073
Open all hours
We recently visited the Touchwood shopping centre in Solihull.
It was nice to see that any vacant store fronts were transformed into sets of popular TV sitcoms instead of just blank spaces.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
