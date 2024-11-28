Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1074
Music
Answering Jessica’s shout out for the Mfpiac challenge with the theme of music.
A bit of info on each image below:
Top left: Animated gorilla at Cadbury World playing Feel it in the Air Tonight. This was a big UK ad campaign promoting Dairy Milk some years ago.
Top middle: Buttons on one side of a church organ. I have huge respect for anyone who can play this complicated instrument.
Top right: Irish pipers at the St Patrick’s day parade in Birmingham.
Bottom left: Traditional Indian wedding band playing music before the bride came out of the house.
Bottom middle: Young lads busking in Birmingham. They were very good and had drawn a large crowd.
Bottom right: Foot pedals this time on a small organ in a different church.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1074
photos
95
followers
96
following
294% complete
View this month »
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mfpiac-135
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close