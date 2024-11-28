Previous
Music by pattyblue
Photo 1074

Music

Answering Jessica’s shout out for the Mfpiac challenge with the theme of music.

A bit of info on each image below:

Top left: Animated gorilla at Cadbury World playing Feel it in the Air Tonight. This was a big UK ad campaign promoting Dairy Milk some years ago.

Top middle: Buttons on one side of a church organ. I have huge respect for anyone who can play this complicated instrument.

Top right: Irish pipers at the St Patrick’s day parade in Birmingham.

Bottom left: Traditional Indian wedding band playing music before the bride came out of the house.

Bottom middle: Young lads busking in Birmingham. They were very good and had drawn a large crowd.

Bottom right: Foot pedals this time on a small organ in a different church.
