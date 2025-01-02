Sign up
Previous
Photo 1076
Reflections
Reflections of the buildings in Chamberlain Square in B’ham all lined up in one small space for my shot.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1076
photos
94
followers
95
following
294% complete
View this month »
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd January 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
Mags
ace
Fantastic shot with all those reflections.
January 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Glorious shot
January 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Pretty amazing they all in brilliantly… love the colours and fab reflections.
January 3rd, 2025
