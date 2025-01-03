The Old Contemptibles

This is one of our favourite pubs that we visit when we are in the city. The pub is usually quite busy but yesterday it was quiet so I managed to get this shot of the artworks over the bar.

The image is slightly skewiff as I’ve had to bend it and push it to get it straight as there wasn't much room to take the shot.





A bit of info below on the history of the pub if you’re interested:



Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany, who was famously dismissive of the BEF,(British Expeditionary Forces) allegedly issued an order on 19 August 1914 to "exterminate ... the treacherous English and walk over General French's contemptible little army". Hence, in later years, the survivors of the regular army dubbed themselves "The Old Contemptibles".



This Victorian pub was originally called the Adelphi wine bar but was renamed The Old Contemptibles by Mitchell & Butlers in 1953 to honour the service men who used the pub as a regular meeting place.



