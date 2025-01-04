Previous
Foggy

A foggy day in the park taken last week.

I went out aiming for a snow picture today but it had mostly melted away.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Beverley ace
This is a super photo… activity in the fog.
January 5th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
So much to enjoy in this.
January 5th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Top marks for this !
January 5th, 2025  
