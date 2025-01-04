Sign up
Previous
Photo 1078
Foggy
A foggy day in the park taken last week.
I went out aiming for a snow picture today but it had mostly melted away.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th December 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foggy
Beverley
ace
This is a super photo… activity in the fog.
January 5th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
So much to enjoy in this.
January 5th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Top marks for this !
January 5th, 2025
