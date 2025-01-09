Sign up
Photo 1080
Frosty fungi
Found while on a very chilly walk in Little Aston today.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th January 2025 11:15am
Tags
fungi
,
frosty
Mags
ace
How beautiful!
January 9th, 2025
