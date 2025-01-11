Previous
Tiny jigsaw puzzle by pattyblue
Photo 1081

Tiny jigsaw puzzle

My sister bought me this little jigsaw puzzle for Christmas.
It was such a pleasure to complete though the pieces were tricky to pick up with my long nails.
I’ve added the pencil to give an idea of the size.

11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Wow! What a cool tiny puzzle!
January 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
Tiny jigsaw puzzles are even more difficult to do than larger ones sometimes aren't they. The pieces are so small
January 12th, 2025  
