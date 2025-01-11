Sign up
Previous
Photo 1081
Tiny jigsaw puzzle
My sister bought me this little jigsaw puzzle for Christmas.
It was such a pleasure to complete though the pieces were tricky to pick up with my long nails.
I’ve added the pencil to give an idea of the size.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
2
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1081
photos
97
followers
98
following
296% complete
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
11th January 2025 11:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
tiny
Mags
ace
Wow! What a cool tiny puzzle!
January 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Tiny jigsaw puzzles are even more difficult to do than larger ones sometimes aren't they. The pieces are so small
January 12th, 2025
